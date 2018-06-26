Transfer rumour mill: Fekir to be offered new deal to prevent Liverpool moving for midfielder | PSG to offer Man United Veratti for Pogba plus cash

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have offered Manchester United a deal to trade Paul Pogba for Marco Verratti plus cash. (The Sun)

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini could miss the whole of next season because of the knee injury picked up in training with Argentina before the World Cup. (Daily Mirror)

Transfer rumour mill

Manchester United could offer Luke Shaw a new deal because the club are not willing to fork out £60m for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro. (Manchester Evening News)

La Liga club Sevilla says midfielder Ever Banega is not for sale amid interest from Arsenal. (The Independent)

Lyon will offer Nabil Fekir a new contract to prevent Liverpool moving for the France star. (Daily Mirror)

Eden Hazard's dad offered the Chelsea and Belgium forward to Real Madrid before the Champions League final. (Marca)

Southampton are willing to pay £17.6m for Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer, but face competition from Turkish side Fenerbahce. (Mundo Deportivo)

Serie A champions Juventus are looking to finalise a deal for CSKA Moscow and Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin. (Goal)

Leicester City have made a £12m offer for Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida, who is playing for Croatia at the World Cup. (Sabah)