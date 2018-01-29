TRANSFER WINDOW: Interest in Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty is mounting

A number of foreign clubs are ready to try to prise Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty away from Hearts, and the Edinburgh club would consider selling if an acceptable offer arrives.

The Edinburgh Evening News is reporting there is interest in Lafferty, 30, and Hearts would consider selling if an acceptable offer arrives.

Kyle Lafferty in action for Northern Ireland

Lafferty is due to return from suspension for tomorrow night’s Premiership match against Celtic but he is the subject of mounting interest overseas.

His long-term future is uncertain as Hearts have not ruled out the prospect of their top goalscorer leaving. To date, no formal bids have come in for the Enniskillen man.

Esmael Goncalves’ £300,000 transfer to Uzbekistan has been completed, while Cole Stockton joined Carlisle United after being released by Hearts on Friday.

Losing those attackers plus Lafferty would leave the Edinburgh club extremely short up front, so Tynecastle boss Craig Levein is focused on recruiting.

After Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell ended an 830-minute run without conceding a goal, he is now hunting two new players.

“Hopefully we can get some bodies in before the window closes just to strengthen things even more,” he said.

“We need a striker, although we have Kyle back tomorrow night. We want somebody who knows how to handle this league or a league like it so I’m working on a number of things."