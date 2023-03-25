TV and match information for Northern Ireland vs Finland
Michael O’Neill’s men go in search of two wins from two as they face Finland at Windsor Park tomorrow night.
The Green and White Army made a winning start to their Euro 2024 qualifying group as Dion Charles netted a brace in a 2-0 victory away to San Marino.
Finland, meanwhile, lost 3-1 away to Denmark as the hosts hit two late goals to earn all three points.
Here is all the match details and TV information for the Group H fixture.
When is Northern Ireland vs Finland?
The game will take place at Windsor Park on Sunday, March 26.
What time is kick-off?
The match will kick-off at 7:45pm in the UK.
How can I watch the game?
The match will be broadcast live on ViaPlay from 7:15pm.
ViaPlay can be bought for £14.99 a month with free cancellation or for £11.99 a month on a 12-month contract.
What are the betting odds?
Northern Ireland – 6/4
Draw – 11/5
Finland – 2/1