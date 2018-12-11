Under-21 European qualifiers: NI drawn with Denmark and Romania

Northern Ireland’s Under-21s will face Denmark, Romania, Ukraine, Finland and Malta in their next European Qualifying campaign.

Ian Baraclough’s side finished second to Spain in Qualifying Group 2 for the 2019 U21 Euros amassing 20 points following victories over the Spanish, Iceland, Albania and Estonia along the way, but just missed out on reaching the play-offs for a place in the 2019 finals.

Eleven of the players from the Northern Ireland U21 squad which finished the 2019 campaign with a 1-0 win over Slovakia back in October will be eligible to play in the 2021 qualifiers and U21s boss Ian Baraclough has already said he believes he will have a competitive squad for those qualifiers.

Nine group winners in the qualifiers will qualify automatically for the finals in June 2021, while runners-up with the best records against the teams first, third, fourth and fifth in their groups will go into play-offs to determine the remaining tournament berths.