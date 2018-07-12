VIDEO: Andrew Doyle on Glenavon's Europa League win over Molde

Glenavon produced one of the most memorable results in the history of Irish League clubs' European competition with Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Molde.

Defender Andrew Doyle proved at the heart of that superb team victory as Glenavon recovered from falling behind to regroup and finish 2-1 up off goals by Rhys Marshall and Josh Daniels in the first qualifying round's first-leg tie at Mourneview Park.

Glenavon's Andrew Doyle celebrates the 2-1 victory over Molde.

Full-time Molde, boasting a squad full of in-form players on the radar of leading European clubs, will aim to progress with home success in Norway under the guidance of former Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.