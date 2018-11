Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey is staying calm even though his side have picked up 19 points from a possible 21 in their recent league fixtures.

United saw off Cliftonville 2-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from Cathair Friel and Steven McCullough.

David Jeffrey

And in recent league games they have beaten Crusaders, Glenavon, Glentoran and now the Reds.

But former Linfield bioss Jeffrey is not getting too excited.