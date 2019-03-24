Video: Belarus will pose an attacking threat says Michael O'Neill

Michael O'Neill knows Northern Ireland will have to keep their performance levels up if they are to get something out of tonight's EURO 2020 qualifier at home to Belarus.

O'Neill is expecting a tougher test against the Belarusians than the one they faced three nights ago.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill

The Northern Ireland boss feels tonight's opponents will offer more of an attacking threat than Estonia.

"I think they'll pose a greater threat on the counter attack and attacking wise than Estonia did," said O'Neill.

"We'll have to keep our performance level certainly at the same levels if not higher to make sure we get the result we're looking for.

