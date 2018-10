Ben Doherty scored directly from a corner-kick on Saturday evening to cement Glenavon's 2-0 victory over Newry City AFC.

That victory for the Danske Bank Premiership league leaders arrived just hours after news of Kenny Shiels' departure from Derry City.

Glenavon's Ben Doherty following his goal against Newry City AFC.

Doherty joined Glenavon from his hometown club earlier this year on a loan move, with the midfielder scheduled to return to Derry City in 2019.