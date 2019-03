Caolan Loughran - for the third successive Bluefin Sport Championship match - bagged a brace as Carrick battled back from 2-0 down to leave Shamrock Park with a share of the spoils.

Martin Bradley and Adam Salley put the Ports in a 2-0 lead but, in the battle between second and third, Carrick managed to preserve the four-point gap off Loughran's double delight.