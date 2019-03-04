Video: Coleraine will not give up the cup easily - Jamie McGonigle

Jamie McGonigle put aside his disappointment at not starting Friday night’s Irish Cup tie at Larne by coming off the bench and proving to be his side’s hero on the night.

McGonigle came off the bench to help Coleraine produce a superb comeback against the Championship leaders and set up a last four showdown with Crusaders.

Jamie McGonigle celebrates his second goal against Larne

“I was disappointed not to be starting, but chatting with Rodney and 'Winkie' before the game they just told me to keep my head down as I would get my chance,” he said.

“Whenever we went 2-0 down I knew once I came on there would be a chance for me to make an impact.

"Thankfully Skinner got us back in the game with two goals, but Davy McDaid put them back in front again and I’m sure some people maybe thought it was over.

"But I got the chance and drew us level again late on, and we knew from then we weren’t going to be beaten.”

The Crues now await the Bannsiders in the semis with Ballinamallard United taking on Warrenpoint Town in the other game, and the striker says they will fight all the way to retain the cup.

He said: “A lot of teams could have crumbled when going behind, but we’ve experienced two cup finals in the last two years, winning it last year, and we’re not going to give it up easy no matter who we’re up against.”