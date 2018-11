Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter was pleased after his side's 1-0 win against Larne in the semi-final of the Toals County Antrim Shield on Tuesday night.

The Crues saw off Larne 1-0 thinks to a goal from Paul Heatley and will now face either Ballymena United or Linfield in the final.

Crusaders David Heatley in action against Larne

And after that the Crues face Glentoran in the Danske Bank Premsiership on Saturday.