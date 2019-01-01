VIDEO: Crusaders Declan Caddell gives his thoughts on league win against Ballymena United

Crusaders Declan Caddell believes the Shore Road club are back on track after their 3-2 Danske Bank Premiership over Ballymena United on Tuesday.

Two goals from Paul Heatley and a strike from Kyle Owens sealed the three points for Stephen Baxter's side - while Jude Winchester and Steven McCullough replied for the Sky Blues.

Crusaders celebrate

The win moves the Crues back in to the race for the league title before they face Glentoran in the Irish Cup on Saturday.

And Caddell was pleased to win the three points against Ballymena.