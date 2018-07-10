VIDEO: Gary Hamilton highlights 'opportunity' as Glenavon face Molde in Europa League

Glenavon host full-time Molde of Norway on Wednesday at Mourneview Park with manager Gary Hamilton aware of the challenge but keen to see his squad grab the opportunity.

Around 17 scouts are expected in Lurgan as a result of Molde's impressive domestic form of late but Hamilton is hoping his own bright prospects can step up and shine, in the knowledge that "football in this era can come down to a move off one game".

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.

Hamilton, however, considers the Molde challenge the most difficult option open to the Lurgan Blues in the first qualifying round draw - a verdict reinforced by viewing video footage of the visitors.

Kick-off at Mourneview Park will be 7.45.