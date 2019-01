Philip Donnelly's hat-trick on New Year's Day helped Warrenpoint Town to a 3-1 victory over Glenavon in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Now the on-form forward will turn his focus to the Tennent's Irish Cup fifth-round tie this weekend at Institute.

Warrenpoint Town's Philip Donnelly celebrates scoring three goals against Glenavon on New Year's Day. Pic by Pacemaker.

Donnelly and strike partner Alan O'Sullivan linked up in Lurgan to create constant problems for the Glenavon defence, with the free-scoring frontman citing coaching support from the Warrenpoint backroom team as key to his development.