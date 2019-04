Goals on 89 and 94 minutes left Glenavon with full points in a thrilling 2-1 success over Crusaders at Mourneview Park.

The Lurgan Blues' goalkeeper, Jonny Tuffey, produced a number of fine stops but conceded to the Crues' Jordan Owens early in the second half.

However, player/manager Gary Hamilton came off the bench to set up Stephen Murray for the equaliser before delivering a corner-kick which led to handball and a decisive injury-time Sammy Clingan penalty.