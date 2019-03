Josh Daniels' third goal in four Glenavon appearances secured victory over Dungannon Swifts in the Danske Bank Premiership.

It marked his second successive match on the scoresheet at Mourneview Park as, having grabbed the final goal in the previous 2-0 home defeat of Linfield, the former Derry City winger was on target with the only strike to secure a 1-0 victory over the Swifts.