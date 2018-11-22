VIDEO: Mark Patton feels Dungannon Swifts are evolving under Kris Lindsay

Mark Patton believes Dungannon Swifts are evolving under Kris Lindsay.

The Swifts are unbeaten in their last four games, with two wins and two draws to their name, including a penalty shoot-out win over Cliftonville in Tuesday night's BetMcLean League Cup quarter final.

Mark Patton of Dungannon Swifts

The midfielder feels the team are getting used to the tweaks made under the new boss.

"Things are slightly different under Kris," he said.

"Rod (McAree) liked us to keep the ball, but Kris is looking for us to play it forward a wee bit quicker.

"It takes time to adapt to the changes, but it's important we buy into it, but it will just take a bit of time for him to put his own stamp on things."