VIDEO: Matthew Tipton looking for future Portadown positives off past gains

Matthew Tipton’s whirlwind start to life as Portadown manager over the finishing stages of last season came within one result of a rapid rescue mission by securing play-off football.

Although it proved one task too far for Tipton in the aftermath of his arrival, following a February exit by Niall Currie, a free-flowing football style led to increased buzz within the Ports fanbase.

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton.

Now Tipton is on the verge of putting pre-season promise into practice with a derby date against Loughgall tonight (Friday) to kick off the Bluefin Sport Championship campaign.

Portadown’s drop out of top-flight football has now extended into a second successive season.

Failure to reverse the relegation misery ultimately cost Currie, the most successful second-tier manager, his place at the head of his hometown club.

Tipton accepts his goal is to bring more than plaudits back to Shamrock Park by turning that praise into points towards promotion.

It is a challenge he is relishing, having used those initial weeks plus the summer months to structure a strategy.

That early promise of last season may have been without concrete reward beyond helping to win back hearts and minds within the Shamrock Park terraces but Tipton maximised the final games of that campaign to put in place building blocks for future challenges.

“It was pretty intensive coming in so late on last season and we accept this is now a clean slate and any previous positives count for little,” said Tipton. “Promotion stands as the main target and that comes with having to meet expectations but I take that on board and have confidence in this group.

“Last season gave us a feelgood factor from the fans which has gone a bit obviously due to the necessary evil of pre-season but now the real business gets going again and we want to hit the ground running, to get that momentum up-and-running with crucial early points.

“What last season did really help with was an insight into what we have and an early start on planning for the future.

“You could see a core group of promising young players and older heads, so it has then been about building on that foundation.

“This club has such a positive youth structure in place that we want to continue offering those opportunities and also when I sign players it is about having what we need irrespective of age.”

Tipton, a former title-winning Championship manager with Warrenpoint Town, feels this season’s division ranks as the toughest to date.

“You will need players capable of changing games as every point will be hard-earned and every goal crucial in that one moment might make the difference or, ultimately goal difference may prove decisive in the final standings given there are so many strong teams,” said Tipton. “I look at our options and feel we have both that solid defensive base and strong attacking options.

“I felt in certain past games we lacked something, that extra spark, plus needed more winners, so those areas were key in the summer transfer work.

“We’ve talked about taking on board the mental side of the challenge too and this is a group of players hungry to push on together.”

Matthew Tipton's video preview was recorded at the end of the first-ever Portadown FC-organised summer camp, staged by the manager and first-team coach Chris Wright at Clounagh Junior High School.