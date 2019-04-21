VIDEO: Neil McCullough on Portadown reserves' title triumph and player progress

Portadown reserves collected the Championship/PIL Development League title during half-time at Shamrock Park in the firsts' 2-1 win over Ballinamallard United on Saturday.

The second half of that Bluefin Sport Championship game featured three teenagers from the reserves gaining first-team minutes as Dane McCullough, Callum Ferris and George Tipton were introduced as part of the club's player development process.

Portadown's Callum Ferris on duty for Northern Ireland Schoolboys' Centenary Shield-winning under 18s.

Manager Neil McCullough took time to reflect on the season and the squad's overall progress.