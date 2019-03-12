VIDEO: Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has goalkeeper decision to make for EURO 2020 qualifiers

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has yet to make a decision on which goalkeeper will start in their EURO 2020 qualifiers against Estonia and Belarus.

O'Neill's men face Estonia on March 21 before taking on Belarus on March 24 with both games at the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell

And the manager will see how keepers Michael McGovern, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Conor Hazard train before making a decision.

Peacock-Farrell had been first choice but the keeper has been playing for his club side Leeds United in recent weeks.

Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood was not considered because of personnel reasons while young Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard is called in for the games.

Strikers Will Grigg and Conor Washington return to the squad for the games,

Sunderland's Grigg has missed Northern Ireland's last three games because of injury with Washington was unavailable for personal reasons since last September.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: McGovern (Norwich City), Peacock-Farrell (Leeds United), Hazard (Patrick Thistle - loan from Celtic)

Defenders: Hughes (Hearts), McAuley (Rangers), J Evans (Leicester City), Cathcart (Watford), C McLaughlin (Millwall), McNair (Middlesbrough), Lewis (Norwich City), Flanagan (Sunderland), Ballard (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Davis (Rangers - on loan from Southampton), McGinn (Aberdeen), C Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Ferguson (Millwall), Dallas (Leeds United), Saville (Middlesbrough, loan), Jones (Kilmarnock), Whyte (Oxford United), Thompson (Blackpool)

Forwards: Lafferty (Rangers), Magennis (Bolton Wanderers), Boyce (Burton Albion), Smyth (Accrington Stanley - on loan from QPR), Grigg (Sunderland), Washington (Sheffield United)