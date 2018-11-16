VIDEO: Northern Ireland's Stuart Dallas thought they deserved more against the Republic of Ireland

Northern Ireland's Stuart Dallas was disappointed they did not beat the Republic of Ireland on Thursday night.

Michael O'Neill's men bossed the game and missed great chances to win the game.

Northern Ireland's Stuart Dallas in action against the Republic of Ireland

Gavin Whyte and Jordan Jones both missed chances to win the International Friendly before Sunday's UEFA Nations league clash against Austria at the national Stadium at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill will be looking for his side to finish the year on a high after a disappointing campaign.