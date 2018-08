Philip Lowry climbed off the substitutes' bench on Saturday with an injury-time goal as Crusaders bounced back from 1-0 down to defeat Warrenpoint Town in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Warrenpoint took the lead before Jordan Owens equalised in injury-time at the end of the first half - then Lowry made his mark off a corner-kick by another substitute, Ross Clarke.

Celebration time for Philip Lowry (right).

It handed the defending league champions a vital away victory.