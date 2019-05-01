VIDEO: Play-off joy for Carrick Rangers against Portadown

Carrick Rangers' 2-0 victory over Portadown on Tuesday night moved the club one step closer to a return to top-flight football.

Adam McCallum's own goal and a Stewart Nixon strike secured success for Rangers boss Niall Currie over his former club to leave the Bluefin Sport Championship runners-up now ready to tackle Ards across two legs.

Celebration time for Carrick Rangers on Tuesday against Portadown.

Ards, the second-bottom side in the Danske Bank Premiership, visit Carrick on Friday then host Rangers next Monday to settle which club will take up a senior spot next season.

Rangers first-team coach Clifford Adams took time out of the Tuesday celebrations to reflect on Carrick's progress over the season.