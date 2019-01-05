VIDEO: Rodney McAree gives an update on Darren McCauley's situation

Coleraine boss Rodney McAree says the club don't wish to lose midfielder Darren McCauley, but feel they have no other option after he told the Bannsiders he wants a new challenge.

Speaking after Saturday's 2-0 Irish Cup fifth round win over H&W Welders McAree gave an update on the situation.

Darren McCauley looks to be on his way out of Coleraine Showgrounds.

The Bannsiders boss revealed they had made the player 'an unbelievable offer' to stay at The Showgrounds, but it now seems he will be off to pastures new with Crusaders and Derry City among the clubs monitoring the situation.

"Darren sees his future elsewhere, he wants a new challenge and no-one can blame anybody for that," said McAree.

"He would love to play full time football, and is currently looking at his options, unfortunately it looks as though his future won't be at Coleraine.

"Coleraine Football Club have made Darren and absolutely unbelievable offer, the best long-term offer they've made any individual.

"He's someone who we don't want to lose, but whenever someone tells you they want a new challenge we can only do so much.

"But I can assure everyone at this club has done all they can to try and keep hold of him."