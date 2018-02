Glenavon’s January signing Stephen Murray continued his bright start to life in Lurgan with a weekend goal and assist during the 3-0 success over Dungannon Swifts across the Tennent’s Irish Cup sixth round.

Murray picked out Andrew Mitchell for Glenavon’s opening goal at Mourneview Park then doubled the lead before substitute Marc Griffin climbed off the substitutes’ bench and on to the scoresheet.

Stephen Murray enjoyed his afternoon against Dungannon Swifts on Saturday in Glenavon's 3-0 win. Pic by Pressmaker.

Glenavon will now face Loughgall in the quarter-finals at home on March 3.