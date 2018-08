Stephen Murray joined play from the sidelines on Friday and finished his night with a goal for Glenavon against Ballymena United.

It helped the Lurgan Blues to a 4-0 victory over Ballymena in a match which turned on Andrew Burns' first-half red card with the scoreline blank.

Stephen Murray on the turn to score for Glenavon against Ballymena United.

Aaron Harmon, Josh Daniels and Andy Hall were also on target.