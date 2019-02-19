Video: Warren Feeney wants Ards to start playing with a smile on their face

Warren Feeney wants his new Ards players to start enjoying their football again.

Speaking at his official unveiling in the town on Tuesday Feeney said he is hoping to change the mentality at the basement club.

"They have got to start enjoying their football again, but they also have to take on board what I want," said Feeney.

"Training will be hard and intense, we have to change the mentality, we're not scoring enough and we're conceding too many.

"Hopefully the players will take it in starting this Saturday."

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has passed on his best wishes to the former Northern Ireland international.

Warren Feeney pictured with Chairman Brian Adams after the press conference in the Strangford Arms in Ards where the announcement was made. Picture By: Pacemaker Press.

Fowler and Feeney played together at Cardiff in 2007 where they became good mates.

Following the news of Feeney's appointment Fowler tweeted: 'Love it Feeno... good luck pal'.