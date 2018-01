Crusaders blazed to a 4-2 win over Ballymena United in the County Antrim Shield final last night and the fans loved every minute of it.

The Shore Road men produced a pulsating performance against the Sky Blues with goals from Howard Beverland, Jordan Owens, Declan Caddell and Paul Heatley firing them to glory.

Crusaders' Paul Heatley celebrates his goal in Tuesday night's County Antrim Shield final

Here's a look at how the fans and the players celebrated last night's victory at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

