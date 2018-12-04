Vinny Arkins joins backroom staff at Newry City

Newry City AFC are pleased to welcome Vinny Arkins to the Club as the new Fowards Coach.

Manager Darren Mullen commented “I’m delighted to have someone of Vinny’s stature and experience involved with the club.

“We already have a super backroom team in place with Ramy, Micky, Jervis and Gary but Vinny will add something different in an area where we need to improve on.

“Our forwards can only benefit from listening to someone who was one of the best strikers ever to play in this league.

“I know he’s excited to be involved and it’s another positive step for the club.”

Arkins added: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to help out at Newry City AFC, the story of Newry’s rise through the leagues has been fantastic and I would love to help Newry consolidate a strong position in the Danske Bank Premiership where they belong.

“Newry already have a brilliant coaching team in place and personally it will be great for me to hook up with Mickey Keenan and Raymond Byrne again.

“I would also like to thank the club and especially Darren for asking me to help out. I am really looking forward to getting started with the team.”

Meanwhile Ballymena United captain Jim Ervin insists the Irish Premiership leaders are “not get carried away” by their position at the top of the table.

The Sky Blues are two points clear at the summit after seven league wins in a row and are unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions, winning 13 of those.

“We’re enjoying the run but David (Jeffrey) will keep our feet firmly on the ground,” said Ervin.

“Things are coming off for us and we’ll enjoy it as much as possible.”

“But we are definitely not getting carried away within the changing room. It’s a long season and we’ll just take each game as it comes. We haven’t won anything.”