Warren Feeney takes over at Ards

Former Northern Ireland international Warren Feeney has been appointed the new Ards manager.

The ex-Linfield and Newport County boss, who only recently missed out on the Cliftonville job, takes over from Colin Nixon for the remainder of the season.

The Danske Bank Premiership bottom side sacked Nixon following Friday night's loss to Institute and have moved swiftly to get their man.

Chairman Brian Adams said: "We are delighted that Warren has agreed to take over until the end of the season.

"Warren is a man of great experience who will bring a positive attitude to our club."

Feeney's first game in charge is Saturday's massive bottom of the table home encounter against Newry City, at the Bangor Fuels Arena.