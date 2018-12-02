Warrenpoint draw leaves Ards adrift at the bottom

Ards are now three points adrift at the bottom on the Danske Bank Premiership, following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Warrenpoint Town.

In truth, Warrenpoint were the side most likely to win the game, missing a number of gilt-edged chances to open the scoring in the first half as they took the game to the home side.

Philip Donnelly put a lethal ball across the front of the Ards goal in the 29th minute, but Alan O’Sullivan missed the target from inside the six-yard box.

A minute later, Donnelly saw his 25-yard effort fisted over the bar by Johnston.

The best chance of the bunch came in first-half stoppage time when Donnelly found himself unmarked at the back post, inside the six-yard, area only to fluff his lines with the goal at his mercy.

Ards had chances of their own to break the deadlock.

In the 39th minute Kym Nelson clipped a 25-yard free-kick towards goal, only for Aaron McCarey to tip the ball over the bar.

Ards made a strong start to the second period and got their reward three minutes into the new half.

Michael McLellan made a clever run to beat Warrenpoint’s offside trap.

He kept his cool and produced a tidy finish from around ten yards to put the hosts in front.

Ards held the lead for less than two minutes.

Some clever build-up play from Danny Wallace found Eamon Scannell in space and the young midfielder unleashed a 25-yard rocket that found the top corner for 1-1.

Warrenpoint then took control of the game, battering Ards for a 10 minutes period before the Red & Blues regained their composure.

Both sides had chances to win.

Town’s Ciaran O’Connor really should have scored 73rd-minute header, only to guide is close-range effort wide of the post.

At the other end, Aaron McCarey made two great saves.

First, he denied Callum Byers from an Ards corner before he blocked a close-range Kym Nelson effort.