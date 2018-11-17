Warrenpoint Town: Alan O’Sullivan seals point after Dungannon Swifts grab the lead

It proved honours even in the high-stakes battle for an upper hand towards the bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership standings.

Warrenpoint and Dungannon shared the spoils following a breathless first half and tense second period of play before the final whistle signalled a 1-1 draw.

Warrenpoint Town manager Stephen McDonnell.

Warrenpoint pressed and pushed early on to try and turn superior possession into an end product but the first sight of goal arrived for the Swifts when Aaron McCarey had to save at a stretch to push away Corey McMullan’s header off a Mark Patton cross.

Mark Griffin and Eamon Scannell proved at the heart of the hosts’ positive play before the break and combined to carve out an opportunity but the former’s curling shot off the latter’s pass cleared the crossbar from an unmarked position in the penalty area.

Niall Morgan produced comfortable saves off Robbie Norton and Griffin before the Swifts broke the deadlock past the half-hour mark.

Patton’s superb angled crossfield pass was controlled on the chest by Johnny Lafferty and he matched the delicacy of the first touch with the power of a drilled shot to convert off his second.

However, Warrenpoint managed to level within moments when Alan O’Sullivan slotted home off Donnelly’s pass between the heart of the backline to bag an equaliser.

Chances continued entering half-time as McCarey gained a vital touch to push Grant Hutchinson’s superb angled long-range shot on to the crossbar and Morgan stopped a Fra McCaffrey attempt.

The second-half tempo lacked the spark of the first, although Lafferty came close to a second with a looping back-post header off Patton’s corner-kick but the ball dropped over the target.

O’Sullivan also almost managed to double his tally but failed to gain a decisive touch from a few yards.

WARRENPOINT TOWN: McCarey, Foster, Kelly, Griffin (Hughes, 89), McGrandles, O’Sullivan, McCaffrey, Watters (J.Lynch, 83), Scannell, Norton (M.Lynch, 70), Donnelly.

Subs (not used): Halfpenny, Magowan, Turker.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Morgan, Dykes, Hegarty, Clucas, McMullan (Harpur, 65), McElroy, Teggart, Patton, Lowe, Hutchinson (Wilson, 56), Lafferty (Burke, 80).

Subs (not used): Moore, Armstrong, O’Rourke, Campbell.

Referee: Tony Clarke.