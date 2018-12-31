Warrenpoint Town make three new signings

Warrenpoint have made their first three signings of the January transfer window including Chelsea U23’s goalkeeper Jarad Thompson.

Thompson signs from the Stamford Bridge club on a loan deal until the end of the season.

In 2016/17, Thompson featured throughout Chelsea’s treble-winning Under-18 campaign and saved a penalty at Stamford Bridge in the 7-1 win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in the semi-final. He made his development squad debut away at Arsenal in February.

In July 2017, he secured his first taste of senior football with a loan move to Chippenham Town in the National League South, where he made 44 appearances across the season and kept 11 clean sheets as the Bluebirds finished in mid-table. He signed a new contract with Chelsea in October until the summer of 2019.

Lee Duffy has signed from Drogheda United in the League of Ireland on a professional contract. The striker played 18 games for the Drogheda last season as they missed out on promotion to the top flight.

Brazilian centre-back Hernany Macedo Marques has also put pen to paper at the Q Radio Arena he has played in his native Brazil and for League of Ireland club St Patrick’s Athletic.

Point boss Stephen McDonnell told the club website “It is good to get some business done early and the guys coming in will add a bit more experience to the squad.

“I’ve known two of the lads for a while and have had quite a bit of scouting done on all of them lately, so I know we have quality coming in too.”