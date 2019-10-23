Warrenpoint Town part ways with Stephen McDonnell

Warrenpoint Town have confirmed they have parted ways with manager Stephen McDonnell.

Point find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership having lost eleven of their first 12 games including a 7-0 hammering at Linfield on Tuesday night.

Director Connaire McGreevy thanked McDonnell in a statement released on the club website but said the club needed a change ‘to get us back competing’.

“It has been a disappointing start to this year’s campaign,” he said.

“However, I want to place my thanks to Stevie for his time here at Warrenpoint.

“During that time we had a successful Premiership season last year and an Irish Cup semi-final.

“I hold Stevie as a friend inside and outside of football and know he has a long future ahead of him.

“However, at this time the board of Warrenpoint feel that we need to make a change to get us back competing in the league.

“We will make an interim appointment shortly and at the same time we are opening up the position to applicants.”

Former boss Barry Gray is rumoured to be a front runner for the vacancy.

Sources close to the situation have indicated the former manager is set to be appointed as interim boss by tomorrow afternoon.

Sources have also confirmed any decision made only related to McDonnell’s departure.

It is understood assistant manager Colm Barron remains contracted to the club.

As a result, his future - along with other members of the backroom team - remains part of ongoing negotiations.