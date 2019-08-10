WARRENPOINT TOWN: Stephen McDonnell looking squad to learn lessons from past experiences

Warrenpoint Town boss Stephen McDonnell hopes his squad have managed to learn from last season’s Premiership experience, writes Kevin McLaughlin.

Town suffered a terrible start to the 2018/19 campaign and that’s something which they will be looking to rectify.

“There are obvious learnings from last season,” he insisted. “We went into it pretty naive in terms of what we could and couldn’t do and we have learned that we are in a league that’s got tougher straight away.

“From a recruitment point of view, we have recruited different types of players. We still want to have the same identity but we do understand there will be a horses-for-courses element to the season, too.”

McDonnell feels his squad this season gives him more options to change his system if and when it’s needed.

“That’s the biggest factor; earning to tweak a few things and having the personnel to do that,” he added. “We only have a small squad but there is a lot of movement in that we have lads who can cover a lot of positions, which gives us numerous options when it comes to creating a gameplan.

“We have had to learn the hard way and had some really big days and big experiences.”

Tomorrow Town are hoping to spoil Larne’s party back in the big time and McDonnell is working on a plan to cause what would be a shock at Inver Park.

“You don’t really know how you’re going to go until you’re in the deep end with no armbands on,” he added. “You only have to look at the Championship’s first two rounds of fixtures with Ballinamallard and Newry losing games.

“I’d imagine there will be a bit of that in our league’s opening games and I just hope people will be saying ‘I really didn’t expect Larne to lose to Warrenpoint’.

“I hope we can carry out a plan and get a result.

“People talk about Larne’s money but numerous clubs have money. The thing for me is the quality they have on the pitch.

“You can have money and spend it wrongly.

“But Larne have Jeff Hughes and Mark Randall, who have spent season upon season in the UK and Faud Sule is only back from Barnet in League Two, so we know they have quality all over the pitch.”