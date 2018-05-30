WATCH: Best in the world - NI fans have been reacting to this video as GAWA dance night away with Panama supporters

Northern Ireland’s Green and White Army have shown yet again why they are the best fans in the world by dancing the night away with their Panama counterparts.

This brilliant video shows the NI supporters mixing with their hosts as Michael O’Neill’s men took on the Central America side in the overnight international friendly which kicked off at 2am our time.

Northern Ireland fans dancing the night away with Panama supporters. To view more fans' photos and match action - click on the link above

The match ended in a 0-0 draw with O’Neill blooding several young players as well as singing the praises of Paddy McNair. The Ballyclare man who produced a standout performance.

Fans have already been reacting to the video, which was shared on social media.

“NI supporters are simply superb. They mix with every nation and enjoy the occasion. Credit to the country,” one said.

Another commented: “It is what football should be about. People from different countries and cultures mixing and having fun enjoying a common interest.”

And this Facebook post captures it well: “Brilliant. what an advertisement for Northern Ireland and its supporters.”