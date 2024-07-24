WATCH: County Down Seniors aiming to bring home the SuperCupNI trophy after making it three wins from three in the group stage

By Johnny McNabb
Published 24th Jul 2024, 17:58 BST
John Bailie is hoping that both the Juniors and Seniors can taste success in the SuperCupNI tournament after both qualifying for the semi-final stage.

Bailie’s Senior side made it three wins from three in the group stage after a 5-2 win against Toluca at the Warren in Portstewart.

The county inflicted a 8-0 defeat on West Cork Academy on the opening day, before following that up with a 3-0 success against Barcelona Academy Dubai on Tuesday.

Bailie remarked how it’s been a good week for the county as a whole after the Juniors finished top of their group which contained Charlton Athletic, Celtic and County Armagh.

Co Down Senior manager John Bailie

After a near miss in the competition, Bailie is hoping they can get their hands on the SuperCupNI trophy this time around and believes the north coast is the perfect spot for hosting such a prestigious tournament.

