WATCH: County Down Seniors aiming to bring home the SuperCupNI trophy after making it three wins from three in the group stage
Bailie’s Senior side made it three wins from three in the group stage after a 5-2 win against Toluca at the Warren in Portstewart.
The county inflicted a 8-0 defeat on West Cork Academy on the opening day, before following that up with a 3-0 success against Barcelona Academy Dubai on Tuesday.
Bailie remarked how it’s been a good week for the county as a whole after the Juniors finished top of their group which contained Charlton Athletic, Celtic and County Armagh.
After a near miss in the competition, Bailie is hoping they can get their hands on the SuperCupNI trophy this time around and believes the north coast is the perfect spot for hosting such a prestigious tournament.
