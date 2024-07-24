Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Bailie is hoping that both the Juniors and Seniors can taste success in the SuperCupNI tournament after both qualifying for the semi-final stage.

Bailie’s Senior side made it three wins from three in the group stage after a 5-2 win against Toluca at the Warren in Portstewart.

The county inflicted a 8-0 defeat on West Cork Academy on the opening day, before following that up with a 3-0 success against Barcelona Academy Dubai on Tuesday.

Bailie remarked how it’s been a good week for the county as a whole after the Juniors finished top of their group which contained Charlton Athletic, Celtic and County Armagh.

Co Down Senior manager John Bailie