WATCH: Goals the name of the game for Crusaders' in-form Philip Lowry

Philip Lowry may have built a career as one of the Irish League’s most unassuming characters but he is relishing a return to the scoring spotlight.

Lowry grabbed both goals alongside an assist as Crusaders cruised home past Dungannon Swifts on Saturday with an assured 3-0 success.

Philip Lowry celebrates finding the net at Seaview on Saturday for Crusaders against Dungannon Swifts.

It marked another afternoon on the Seaview scoresheet for Lowry following his opening goal at the same venue the previous weekend.

That bright start against Larne ended in frustration at a 2-2 draw but it proved a more enjoyable outcome at the Swifts’ expense.

“It’s always nice to score and the first time I’ve scored more than one for the Crues,” said Lowry. “It was great to set up Billy Joe Burns’ goal too, so a good day at the office.

“I scored the first goal in our previous game with Larne, which ended up in a draw, so it’s always better when your goals help towards a win.

“They came back into it after my first and Sean O’Neill made a great save off Kris Lowe so we got read the riot act at half-time and came out a lot sharper in the second half.

“Since I joined Crusaders I was probably playing more in front of the back four but have a more advanced role this season.

“I’ve not scored as many here at Crusaders as with previous clubs but was playing higher or wider then, although getting into the box is always part of my game.

“Today we had Gary Thompson sitting and I think this season playing alongside Rory Hale has helped give me more of that licence to get in the box.

“Jordan Owens doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his ability with his feet on top of being maginificent in the air.

“He wasn’t playing today but with David Cushley in that position you may not get the same threat in the air but the way he played today also still helped to set up that platform for the rest of the team.

“As a midfielder, nothing is better when making those runs.

“It shows how well we can mix up our styles.

“Getting in the box and on the end of things has always been a strength of mine.

“My two goals today probably summed me up as a player - getting on the end of balls into the box or following up.

“I’m happy to do whatever the manager needs but at the minute it’s about getting into that area and long may it continue.

“That’s three or four clean sheets now out of five for the team and if we can do that I’m certain we will win matches as, given the players in this squad, we will always score goals.

“That’s the challenge and I think last year we fell down and conceded too many goals, so have added some signings and tightened that up.”