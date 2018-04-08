WATCH: Jamie McGonigle says he didn't feel any pressure before vital spot kick

Jamie McGonigle was the coolest man in Coleraine Showgrounds as he stepped up to take an important late penalty for the Bannsiders on Saturday.

For the second game in a row the striker kept his cool to slot home from the spot.

Jamie McGonigle netted a vital late winner for Coleraine on Saturday.

On Tuesday his penalty put Oran Kearney's men in front in the top two clash against Crusaders.

McGonigle did it again at The Showgrounds on Saturday as Coleraine grabbed a vitally important three points thanks to the front man's late penalty.

With his side now level on points with Crusaders at the top of the league the striker is looking forward to the final three games now starting with Ballymena United on Saturday.