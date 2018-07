Derry City manager Kenny Shiels has made a passionate plea for supporters to come out in their numbers for tomorrow night's Europa League clash against Dinamo Minsk (KO 6pm).

Shiels is hoping the Candy Stripes followers can bring a special atmosphere to the Brandywell similar to earlier in the season and he hopes the players and supporters can create a memorable night.

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels.

The Derry boss also confirmed the midfielder Nicky Low remains sidelined, while Gavin Peers is struggling with a slight knock.