Watch: Relive Queen's University's shock Irish Cup win in this behind the scenes video

Queen's 2-1 win over Linfield in the fifth round of the Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup was one of the biggest shocks in the competitions history.

The moment will live forever in the memories of the Queen's players and coaching staff, and thanks to this behind the scenes footage from the Irish FA you too can relive the special moment of Irish Cup history.

The access all areas footage shows the Championship side's preparation before the game right through to the victorious celebrations at the end of the game after they dumped the record cup winners out.

"We have to be on top of our game and hope that Linfield have an off day," boss Peter Thompson said before the epic 90 minutes at The Dub.

And on top of their game they were!