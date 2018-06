Footballer Wayne Rooney has been spotted in Belfast, according to reports on social media.

It's rumoured the former Manchester United star is in Northern Ireland to meet with officials at the US Consulate General in Danesfort House, Stranmillis.

Rooney, 32, has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer club D.C. United in the USA.

One suggestion is Rooney could be in Belfast to try to fast-track his application for a working visa.