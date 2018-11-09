We are not getting carried away says Ballymena United captain Jim Ervin

Ballymena United will not be resting on their laurels after a couple of big results recently in the Danske Bank Premiership as they travel to face Glentoran on Saturday afternoon.

Last Friday night United saw off Glenavon 2-1 at the Showgrounds while the week before they were 3-0 winners against defending champions Crusaders.

Those results mean the Sky Blues lie in third behind the Lurgan Blues and Linfield and this week manager David Jeffrey dismissed any notion of United being ‘title contenders’ and defender Jim Ervin agrees with Jeffrey that no-one is getting carried away at the Showgrounds.

“We are going well at the minute but we have done nothing yet and we have not played each side twice yet.

“Everyone at the Showgrounds is working hard and we are all pushing in the same direction but we are not getting carried away because this is a very competitive league and all the matches are tough and difficult.

“We have got a couple of good results recently but we will not be going to the Oval and taking anything for granted,” said Ervin.

And the defender admits that Ronnie McFall is doing a good job at the Oval with his management team of Gary Smyth and Paul Leeman.

“They have kicked on from last season and they are not an easy team to play against.

“The boys they brought in have made them stronger and Conor Pepper, Cricky Gallagher have added to their side.

“And Robbie McDaid up-front can cause you problems. They are a good side and it will be hard down there, although I love playing there because it is a fantastic surface.”

And Ervin says the new recruits have added competition for places at the Showgrounds - with everyone vying to get into the starting eleven.

“That is what David Jeffrey wanted at the club. He wanted competition in every position and he has got that.

“All the boys that have come in are looking to get in the side so we all know we have to be performing at our best to stay in the side.

“All the players have bought into that and we are all fighting to stay in the team,” added Ervin.

And Glentoran midfielder Pepper insists the Glens have to get back on tarck after dropping to seventh place in the league after a recent slump in form.

“We have conceded a lot of late goals this season, including one against Cliftonville on Saturday. They have cost us,” he said.

“But we are not going to feel sorry for ourselves or start panicking. It is only the start of November and we have the busy Christmas season to come.

“We have had a run of very tough games, and we should have come away with more points than we have.

“We could potentially have nine or 12 points more than we have this season, and that’s massive in this league. We could be looking at a completely different picture.

“We are now seventh, but we are still close to the teams above us.

“We just have to keep working hard and the results will follow.”

Glentoran are facing up to a busy month in November.

“We have a busy schedule coming up - games on Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday,” Pepper added.

“Our only focus is on Ballymena on Saturday.

“They have started the season really well and beat Glenavon last week.

“They will be confident, but so are we. It will be a good game.”