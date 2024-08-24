Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loughgall manager Dean Smith says they have already planned for life without talisman Benji Magee after his big money move to champions Larne.

Despite being linked with clubs across the water, the 22-year-old completed a move to Inver Park as he now aims to help Tiernan Lynch's men secure a hat-trick of successive Gibson Cup crowns and qualify for the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

Magee netted 17 goals for Loughgall in all competitions last season and Smith says that they won't "panic buy" to replace the Northern Ireland U21 international.

"Life does go on after Benji but on a personal level I am delighted for him as he wanted to move into a full-time environment," Smith said.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith takes his side to Linfield this afternoon after amassing four points from their opening two games

"I wished him all the best and we will look on now from afar at his progress playing and training full-time.

"However, we can only control what we do ourselves from now on and we are proud to have nurtured Benji.

"We're no different to any other club by wanting to strengthen but we are happy with how things are.

"We won't panic buy and it's important anyone coming in is the right fit."

The Villagers have taken four points from their two home games against Carrick Rangers and Portadown to date.

Next up is a showdown away from home against Linfield who have taken maximum points so far.

Smith added: “It is always a difficult game going to Windsor Park and especially when you factor in their strong start to the season. They haven’t conceded many and are scoring plenty at the other end.

"However, we have had two good performances ourselves so far and we are looking forward to the challenge.

"We spoke internally about wanting to improve our home form from last season, so it’s been pleasing to have picked up points from our two games at Lakeview Park.

"I can’t speak for Linfield whether or not they are trying to set an early place due to Larne’s games being postponed.