Defender Sean Ward felt that Crusaders were the best team in the Premiership and deserved to win the title.

The utility player helped the Crues to their third Gibson Cup glory in four years and he felt over the season the Seaview men were the best team in the league.

An emotional Ward, who left Linfield in the summer for the Shore Road, heaped a lot of praise on Coleraine, who they just pipped at the post for the Danske Bank PremiershipPremiership title.