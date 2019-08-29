We could be Heroes says Linfield boss David Healy

David Healy has urged his players to become heroes and write themselves into Linfield folklore in Azerbaijan tonight.

The Blues hold a one-goal advantage over seasoned European competitors Qarabag with the winner securing their place in the group stages of the EuropaLeague.

Linfield would benefit to the tune of an estimated £4m were they to overcome the Azerbaijan champions, and Healy has belief in his players, in what is the biggest game in the club’s history.

“We’re under no illusion how difficult the task is going to be,” he said.

“But we believe, we have to believe, there’s no point us coming here to make the numbers up.

“Speaking to the players I have been telling them that come tomorrow night we could be on the end of a huge result for this club.

“I’ve told them to dream, and dream big, because football can throw up instant heroes in the space of 90 minutes.

“We’re all going to have to be heroes tomorrow night, but hopefully there’s going to be one or two really big heroes who will write their names in the history of Linfield Football club.

“The players believe anything is possible, and they have proved anything is possible over the last few weeks.

“But it’s okay believing, we need to take that belief into the game.

“It’s a huge ask, Qarabag are a fantastic team, they have European pedigree over the last few years, but I believe we have the players to deliver a positive performance.

“It has been an incredible journey, I don’t want it to end, I want the players to be given more opportunities to play in venues like this.

“The players keep delivering but this will be one almighty task.

“They are going to be strong favourites given the quality they have.

“We wanted to make sure the tie was still in the balance going into the second leg.”

The action at the Tofik Bakhramov Stadium gets underway at 17:00 BST.