We need to get over our disappointment says Kris Lindsay

Kris Lindsay says his Dungannon Swifts side need to get over their Irish Cup disappointment as they have some big games still to play this season.

The Premiership side crashed out of the competition on penalties to Ballinamallard United at Stangmore on Saturday.

Lindsay told his players to learn from it and move on with a Europa League Play-off place still up for grabs.

“Our performance level on the day just wasn’t good enough,” he said.

“We are extremely disappointed and frustrated with how the game panned out.

“We have to learn and we have to move on from this disappointment and focus on the next eight league games. They are hugely important for us.

“We still have a chance to finish in seventh place and secure a Europa League play-off spot.

“It’s vitally important that we pick ourselves up and dust ourselves down and learn from what happened.

“That starts with Newry on Saturday, which will be another massive game for us.

“Our performance levels would need to improve ten-fold in order for us to get something out of the game.”

Darren Mullen is also hoping his Newry City side can bounced back from their last-gasp defeat to Linfield last time out as they bid to move off the foot of the table.

“Football can be a cruel game at times,” he said.

“I thought we were going to see the game, it would have been a huge point for us.

“But it was a world of difference from the Ards game.

“It’s gut wrenching to go so close, but we won’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“All our focus is on Dungannon now and if we can play like that we won’t be far away.”