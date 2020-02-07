‘We will always be Hanover men’ says Steven Hyndes as pair plan for future in hope of continued progress on all fronts

Having spent five years at the heart of Hanover’s progress on and off the field, the recent confirmation that Steven Hyndes and Dean Crowe plan to step down at the end of the current Mid-Ulster Football League campaign marks the end of an era.

The conclusion of a five-year cycle of celebration and silverware will prove emotional given the dedication put in by both Hyndes and Crowe far beyond the traditional remit of roles as, respectively, manager and assistant manager.

However, it is testament to the standards of professionalism both helped to establish that Hanover have won both games since the announcement and that desire to maintain momentum was key for Hyndes behind the timing.

“It was emotional telling the players but we want to push even harder now over the rest of the season, plus the Marshall Cup remains the only trophy we’ve not won so that is a target,” said Hyndes - who, along with Crowe as trusted number two, helped to mastermind wins in the Bob Radcliffe Cup and Mid-Ulster Intermediate League Section A plus back-to-back Premier Cup honours across the past five years. “The plan was to give the club as much time as possible to adjust to the news and plan for the future.

“Now everyone is aware of what is going on it can help the search for the next manager and assistant and allow the best opportunity for stability and continuity.

“When we first came into the management team it was to build on the foundations Bill Richardson had put in place as manager.

“Five years on, we want the next manager to follow on our work and help protect the progress so far by Hanover.

“It is a squad in transition, with probably more players joining this season than ever before.

“It is a young squad and we feel the time is right for someone else to come in and work with this exciting group full of potential.

“Over the past five years we have seen young players come in and develop together towards success - a change from the old guard towards a new batch - and the hope is this current group can maintain that forward movement.

“Hopefully, the next manager can step in and have time to make summer plans, analyse the squad, schedule pre-season and basically make the change as smooth as possible for all concerned.

“Work on ownership of Brownstown Park as part of the overall development project is really exciting and it has been great to be part of helping that come to life.

“We have two teams but together as one, a great club ethos across all aspects and what should be a bright future for the next man to come in and hit the ground running.

“We felt it was important not to walk away straight after the league title win but instead put some early roots in place for the next step.”

Hyndes and Crowe will focus on a strong finale to life at Hanover ahead of the next stage in a promising career in the dug-out.

“We will always be Hanover men, it is a club we have both been brought up in and around and it is always going to be a family,” said Hyndes. “But the timing now seems right for a different challenge.

“We will leave Hanover proud of so much progress - not just in terms of trophies or on the pitch but the development of the club overall.

“Dean and I have been part of a team driving the club forward to develop the facilities and establish a thriving youth section, which was part of the celebrations on the day we went to Cliftonville last month in the Irish Cup and represented the club so well in the stands and on the field.

“We feel a lot of pride in helping to build on the community around the club and to see so many young supporters smiling in that Irish Cup game and the busloads of fans that get behind the team means a lot to everyone.

“But everything has a cycle and the thinking now is a fresh voice can develop this squad.

“On a personal level, Dean and I have ambitions in the game and the challenge is to see what the next step might be.

“We should finish our UEFA B coaching badges this summer and have always encouraged players to push onwards as high a level as possible so that’s the advice we want to follow in management and coaching.

“Our time at Hanover has provided so many wonderful memories and, from a professional viewpoint, challenges against big clubs and big games.

“Now it is about testing our methods to see if we can transfer that way of working to another project.

“Dean and I have developed a crucial shorthand together and there is a strong bond built on trust which is vital for any partnership in football.

“We have shared skills like attention-to-detail and a belief in the importance of the small aspects but also bounce off each other in other areas

“To have helped Hanover rise up the ranks over the past five years has been a brilliant journey and we are proud to see the name of the club held in such high esteem within the game.

“It just feels the timing is right for everyone.”