West Brom ‘yet to receive any bids for Jonny Evans’

West Brom boss Alan Pardew says the Baggies have yet to receive any offers for Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans in the January transfer window.

Evans was the subject of speculation regarding a swoop by Premier League leaders Manchester City in the summer.

The West Brom captain has only 18 months remaining on his current contract at The Hawthorns and Pardew admits he has been planning ahead for life without the 29-year-old former Manchester United defender.

“It is very much about the bid coming first because there is so much speculation,” Pardew said.

“We need to see a bid and we haven’t seen a bid so all I can report is the facts. We haven’t received a bid so Jonny stays here.”

However, Pardew said the club was more than willing to put a new contract on the table for Evans should he wish to remain, although he stressed that he would not be involved himself in any potential financial dealings.

“We would give Jonny a new deal - there is no problem about that. I think he is very much aware of that,” Pardew added.

“I think it is about the player and the club coming to an agreement. I don’t do that side of the finance but of course we want to keep our best players.”