Wexford Youths not expecting an FAI Cup shock against Derry City

WEXFORD YOUTHS manager, Brian O’Sullivan insists his First Division outfit will arrive on Foyleside for Friday’s FAI Cup clash in hope rather than expectation.

Wexford are currently rock bottom of the First Division and without a win since a 2-0 victory over Athlone on April 26th last.

It’s a 13 match winless run and they come into Friday’s first round match having conceded 10 goals in their last two league fixtures and with little hope of reproducing that shock 4-1 cup win over Derry in June 2011.

Danny Furlong, who netted a hat-trick in that upset at Ferrycarrig Park, will be expected to once again lead the Wexford attack on Friday but O’Sullivan reckons Derry would need to be at their very worst for this team to stand a chance of progressing.

“Yeah, I remember the cup win over Derry and Danny (Furlong) keeps reminding us he scored a hat-trick,” he laughed.

“It’s a different team now and we’re under no illusions as to how hard it’s going to be.

“We need to be at our best and need Derry to be at their very, very worst for us to even stand a chance up there.

“We know it’s going to be hard. Derry are going for Europe this year and that speaks volumes. They’re an excellent side.

“It will be a great experience for the lads, particularly going up to Derry. To be honest we’re not expecting to go up and beat them.

“Hopefully we can go up and give a good representation of ourselves on the night. It’s going to be a good night for the club. Derry fans are probably one of the best set of fans in the league.”

O’Sullivan is a former coach at Bluebell United, a team which held Derry to a scoreless draw at Brandywell, forcing a replay before the Candy Stripes won 2-1 against the Leinster Senior League side, so he knows anything can happen in cup football.

And the Waterford native is hoping to pick the brains of Blues manager, Alan Reynolds and his own brother, a season ticket holder at Waterford who was in attendance at Brandywell on Monday night for the EA Sports Cup semi-final.

Although, he admits, it might not make the slightest difference as they take on a City team who are flying high in the Premier Division.

“I’m from Waterford myself and I’d be a Waterford fan and I speak to Alan Reynolds quite a bit,” he explained.

“We have a few Waterford lads on loan. My brother is actually going up to the match, he’s a season ticket holder, so he can give me a few notes. I’m sure Alan will also give me a few notes and we’ll get the game and have a look at it but I don’t think even that will help us but you never know.

“There isn’t really any pressure on us. We’re only new into the job and are working with young lads down here. A lot of them aren’t even getting paid.

“We will rotate around and give a lot of lads experience. That’s what it is, giving lads experience and learning from it.

“It will be a good eye opener for the lads to see what that end of the league table is like up around the top spots of the Premier League.

“I was with Bluebell and as a Leinster Senior League team they went up to Derry and got a draw if I recall and Derry won the replay so anything can happen. We’re not expecting it but we’re living in hope I suppose.”